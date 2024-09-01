Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,673. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

