Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 2.19% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAAX. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,074. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

