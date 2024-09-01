Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,323,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2,994.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 6,092,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.