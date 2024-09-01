Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 24,527 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $852.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

