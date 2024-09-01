Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,691. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

