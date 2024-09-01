Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.70.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average is $260.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

