Evercore ISI Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $170.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

