Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,865,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.24. 377,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

