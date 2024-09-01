Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. 3,607,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.