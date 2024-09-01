Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 397.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 6,379,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.