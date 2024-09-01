Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.