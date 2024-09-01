Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Novartis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NVS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 902,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

