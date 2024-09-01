Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $288.66. 2,528,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,473. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

