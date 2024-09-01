Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. 4,776,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3909 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.