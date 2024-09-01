Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,496. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $839.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.74.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.