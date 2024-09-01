Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after buying an additional 45,949 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

