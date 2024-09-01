Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 25,275,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,029,808. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

