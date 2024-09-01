Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,686. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.