Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170,302. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

