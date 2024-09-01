Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 534.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 221,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,812. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.