Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.