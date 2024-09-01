Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in RTX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,059,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,326,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

