Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,991 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 502,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,259. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

