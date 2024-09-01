Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

TBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,411. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

