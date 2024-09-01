FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,617. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

