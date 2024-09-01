Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE RACE traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.18. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $496.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,409 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,054,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after buying an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

