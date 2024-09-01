Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.29% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

