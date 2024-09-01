Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Lifted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 153.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 111,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 545,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 70,661 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,452. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.