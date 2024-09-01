Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 23,910,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,584,694. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

