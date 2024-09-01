Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,468,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 146,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 2,446,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

