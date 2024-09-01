Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

