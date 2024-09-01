Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $304,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $64.79. 3,097,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,686. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

