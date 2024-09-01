Fielder Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8,635,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,108,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 5,132,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,125. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

