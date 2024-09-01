Fielder Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $161.55. 3,067,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

