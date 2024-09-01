Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 687,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $162.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.