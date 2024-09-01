Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 687,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $162.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.