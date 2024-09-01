Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $659.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

