Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 198,824 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 606.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,357.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,104,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

