Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 29.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Medpace Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $355.27. The company had a trading volume of 655,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $396.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

