Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,560. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

