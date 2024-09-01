FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 17,460,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FIGS Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 175.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 638,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 406,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FIGS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 466,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.