Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

