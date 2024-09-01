Financial Analysis: Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) versus GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and GlobeImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -538.81% -215.95% -80.58% GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carisma Therapeutics and GlobeImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 647.66%.

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeImmune has a beta of -193.85, indicating that its share price is 19,485% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and GlobeImmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $20.71 million 2.15 -$86.88 million ($2.00) -0.54 GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GlobeImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About GlobeImmune

(Get Free Report)

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.