Financial Review: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get B Communications alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 2.26% 50.01% 7.14% Slam N/A -0.37% 0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares B Communications and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B Communications and Slam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Slam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.47 billion 0.15 $50.79 million $0.46 7.67 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million $0.11 N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B Communications beats Slam on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Free Report)

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel tv broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. B Communications Ltd was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.