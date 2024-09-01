First Digital USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $2.39 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,799,054,881 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,799,054,880.66. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99850602 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $1,753,389,067.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

