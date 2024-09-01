First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Down 0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.19. 2,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

