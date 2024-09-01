First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Down 0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.19. 2,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
First Merchants Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.