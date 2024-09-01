First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.06% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDV traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $69.15. 205,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $69.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

