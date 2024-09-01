First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

