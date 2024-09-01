First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,445. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.