First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,673. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.