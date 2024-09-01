First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

FV stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

